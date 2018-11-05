'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

ISLAMABAD: The state broadcaster on Sunday issued a formal apology for wrong dateline slug, 'Begging' instead of Beijing, to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s location during his address in China.



As per details, the channel has started an inquiry against its staff members as the dateline slug of the state TV’s broadcast of the speech had the word ‘Begging’ instead of Beijing, the slug remained for about 20 seconds on the screen, while the premier was delivering his address.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has also ordered an inquiry against a grave error after the screenshots of the error were being discussed on social media.

Following which the state TV shared the news of taking action against staffers for the error on its official Twitter.

offering a formal apology, the administration of state-run channel also issued an apology on Twitter, saying the incident is regrettable and a strict action has been initiated under rules against concerned officials, adding someone from the news team inadvertently typed 'Begging' instead of Beijing to PM Khan’s location, bringing a storm to the social media.





