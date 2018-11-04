Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib was hospitalised on Sunday after he complained of chest pain.
He was shifted to Institute of Cardiology in Rawalpindi where he underwent angioplasty, according to Geo News.
Quoting sources, the TV channel reported that the Chief Justice was out of danger.
