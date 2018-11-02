AIIB committed to supporting projects in Pakistan: President

ISLAMABAD: President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Jin Liqun Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing and said the bank was committed to supporting projects in Pakistan.



He said the AIIB would actively engage with Pakistan to review project proposals and looked forward to playing its role in country’s economic development, while upholding shared principles of openness, transparency, independence and accountability, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

During the meeting it was also agreed to expedite disbursements for projects in the pipeline.

The prime minister said as a founding member of the AIIB, Pakistan fully supports the bank’s mission.

The AIIB had achieved good results in a very short span of time since its establishment in 2016 and was financing projects in Pakistan.

Pakistan looks forward to strengthening its cooperation with the AIIB, he added.

The prime minister informed AIIB president that his government had prioritized economic revival and structural reforms.

The government was also making all-out efforts for poverty alleviation, he added.

He underscored that several cooperation opportunities existed in Pakistan’s power generation and transmission, transport, water supply sectors.

The prime minister welcomed AIIB to explore projects in these areas.London -Prince Harry has shared a photograph of his wife Meghan Markle cradling her baby bump during a walk through a forest in New Zealand on their recent Pacific royal tour.



The couple´s Kensington Palace residence published the image on Instagram, with a photo credit for the prince, and a caption which said the couple had returned home "inspired" by their trip.

"Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour," the message read, attributed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference."

It was followed by a quote from Kate Sheppard, the Liverpool-born leader of the women´s suffrage movement in New Zealand: "The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops."

Women´s rights featured prominently during the tour, with the couple attending a ceremony to mark 125 years of universal female suffrage in New Zealand and Meghan quoting Sheppard in a speech.

The photograph captures the beaming former actress with her hands on her tummy standing among enormous redwood trees in Rotorua on Wednesday, the final day of their tour.

The couple´s 16-day tour opened with the bombshell announcement that Meghan was expecting the couple´s first baby early next year.

Meghan drew adoring crowds on her first international tour, confirming her star appeal as Britain´s newest royal.

The publication of one of Harry´s own photos follows in the footsteps of his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge who regularly shares relaxed photographs of her children.