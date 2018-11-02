PCB extends ban on Ahmed Shehzad after violation

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the doping ban on Ahmed Shehzad to be extended by six weeks due to violation of the rules as Shehzad played for the Lahore Club and Muslim Gymkhana.

PCB stated on their official twitter handle that, “Order in the matter of PCB and Ahmad Shehzad (A new period of ineligibility of six weeks added to Ahmad Shehzad's Agreed Sanction.)” along with the revised verdict.

Ahmed Shehzad failed the dope test conducted earlier in July during Pakistan Cup domestic tournament. The PCB charged him of violation of anti-doping rules and put a four month ban on him that did not allow the cricketer to play any level of cricket.

His ban was to end on November 10 but after his violation, another six weeks are added to his ineligibility. Furthermore, the player will not be able to play for the ongoing series with New Zealand.

It was proved that the player took part in nine friendly matches for the two clubs affiliated by PCB and also shared his activities on social media.

Shehzad apologized for his actions in his show-cause notice stating that, "This is due to my only having played these games at club level, but I can assure you I would never willfully breach the rule as prescribed. Had I been aware that this was a violation, I would never have played cricket at any level."

However, PCB did not find his explanation satisfactory, providing the argument that the cricketer is an experienced player and has gone through various training lectures for anti-corruption and anti-doping, and should have complete knowledge about the rules.

PCB stated in their order that, "This instant decision [to extend his ban] will serve as a constructive lesson not only to Ahmad Shahzad but to other cricketers that strict adherence to applicable rules and regulations is mandatory. A new period of ineligibility of six weeks is imposed on Ahmed Shahzad which shall commence from November 11, 2018,"

Shahzad, who has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 57 T20 Internationals, was banned for four months after he had failed a dope test carried out during a domestic one-day tournament in Faisalabad in May.