Zero trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka and Katrina in a love triangle

The much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero finally unveiled its new trailer on the Bollywood King’s 53rd birthday, after which a wave of elation has been swept over fans all around.



Directed by Anand L. Rai, the film is centered on a 38-year-old vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh, in quest to find himself a suitable life partner and soon stumbling upon a photo of a wheelchair-bound woman named Aafia, diagnosed with cerebral palsy and finds himself entirely enthralled and captivated by her beauty. In spite of him head over heels for Aafia, Bauua has yet to face a multitude of hurdles.

The trailer moves on to showcase the Bollywood King’s character falling for a movie star but that doesn’t seem to go as planned either.

Following the launch of the trailer, fans were quick to criticize that too much of the plot was given away in the trailer, leaving little expectations and suspense till the film rolls out.

Alongside King Khan, the film will be featuring Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol as well as a posthumous appearance by the late Bollywood star Sridevi.

Under the production of Anand L. Rai, Gauri Khan and Karuna Badwal, the film is slated for release on December 21, 2018.