China-Pakistan bus service to launch on November 5

LAHORE: A bus service linking Pakistan with China that was to get operational on November 3 has delayed its launch due to the security situation in the country.

The bus service instigated by North-South Transport (Pvt) Limited was to begin operation of travel services from Lahore to Kashgar in China but owing to uncertainties of the country’s security situation, the launch was put off.

According to reports citing officials of the travel service, bookings for the first trip that were scheduled for Saturday were already made and the launch will now take place on November 5.

The service will have four rounds of journey from Lahore to Kashgar throughout the week on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. The return trips, on the other hand will be done from the other side of the border on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The total price of a round trip is equaled to Rs23,000 while a one-way ticket costs Rs13,000.

The journey would last 36 hours with nine stops in between while allowing luggage weighing up till 20 kilograms per passenger.

Moreover, the company has also urged customers to make bookings at least one week prior to their scheduled date of travel.

Passengers would only be able to travel with their CNIC, passport with a valid visa and the bus ticket.