Mobile services to remain suspended in Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone services will remain suspended in Islamabad and other major cities of Punjab today (Friday) from 08:00am till 06:00pm, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced in a tweet late on Thursday.

In his tweet , the minister said that mobile and internet service will remain suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala.

The mobile and internet service will remain suspended owing to security concerns as the protests being held across the country against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.