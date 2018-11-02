Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mobile services to remain suspended in Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone services will remain suspended in  Islamabad  and  other  major  cities of   Punjab  today (Friday) from 08:00am till  06:00pm,  Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced  in a tweet late on Thursday.

In his tweet , the minister said that  mobile and internet service will remain suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala.

The mobile and internet service will remain suspended owing to security concerns as the  protests being held across the country against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Schools to remain closed in Karachi on Friday

Schools to remain closed in Karachi on Friday
Government, protesters held 5 rounds of talks, sit-ins may end tonight: Punjab Info Minister

Government, protesters held 5 rounds of talks, sit-ins may end tonight: Punjab Info Minister
HRCP welcomes landmark Asia Bibi verdict

HRCP welcomes landmark Asia Bibi verdict

PAF holds int'l seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’

PAF holds int'l seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans