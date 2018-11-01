PM Imran Khan leaves for China on 5-day official visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left for China on five-day official visit at the invitation of the Chinese leadership to discuss whole range of bilateral issues besides inking a number of agreements.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and others are accompanying the Prime Minister.
This the first visit of PM Imran Khan to China after assuming office.
Imran Khan's schedule for China visit was changed from November 02 and now the Premier left for Beijing today.
