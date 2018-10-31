Tue October 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China would  further extend the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and  give positive results, adviser to PM on Commerce and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday.

Addressing a ceremony, held to promote business  between FPCCI and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association, the minister said: "Pakistan and China are the time tested friends, having a longstanding trade ties which has been  further strengthened after implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)."

He highlighted their  preparation regarding PM-led delegation's visit to China, saying; "We have made a comprehensive homework a head of visit", adding that the agriculture sector would also come under discussion besides  areas of research and industrial cooperation.

While lauding its government strategy, he said the reforms would be brought in all sectors for socio economic development of the country.

In coming days, Pakistan would emerge in the list of developed countries of the world and assured that the government would fully facilitate the Chinese businessmen and other nationals working in Pakistan, he added.

During his visit, PM will address the Chinese and Pakistani business community at the Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum , where over 400 Chinese companies and businessmen have been invited.

