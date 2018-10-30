KP education department introduces new logo

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has revealed their official new logo to public on Tuesday.



The news was shared through PTI’s official KP twitter handle stating that they have introduced the new official logo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education department.

They further wrote that the orders to change and develop a new logo was given by Provincial Minister for Education Zia Ullah Bangash a few weeks before.

The logo is officially shared to the media.

They continue to write that the previous logo was creating controversy, therefore, it was changed.

Zia Ullah Bangash says that they will release the orders to all the district educational officers, to use the new logo on the gates of schools.

He said "Previous one was controversial so we have changed it, as suggested by the people of KP to change.”

He also shared an exclusive video message for the people of KP after the release of logo explaining the meaning this logo holds and asked the public to give feedback on the logo.