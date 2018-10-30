Protection of human rights top priority of PTI government: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Human Rights on Tuesday spoke of its new Bills in the making, aimed at regulating possible measures for the promotion and protection of human rights including the rights of women, children, and minorities in Pakistan.

The Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari was called to Delegation of European Parliament led by Jean Lambert here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Besides Joint secretary Human Rights Ministry Azam Khan, other high officials of ministry were also present on the occasion.

They discussed the various human rights-related issues including the rights of women, children, and minorities.

On this occasion, Minister said we are committed to ensure the basic rights of our citizens in pursuance to our Constitution and International commitments and apprised the delegation about the steps which have been taken.

"We have a very wide and comprehensive agenda and we are focused on the implementation of existing laws and also working on new legislation", the Minister said.

She stated we are working on three new Bills on Anti Torture and Custodial Death, Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Prohibition of Corporal Punishment including the Christian Divorce Bill, these bills will be tabled in national assembly soon.



She said we are preparing new legislation on domestic workers to stop the violation of children’s rights and to ensure their protection.

We have legislation in various areas including the law for the protection of rights of transgender.

Dr. Mazari said Human Rights Ministry has started awareness campaigns for women’s right to inheritance and provision of free legal aid to the women.

Human Rights Minister said we are working with law ministry to establish a statutory body to provide probono legal services and assistance, especially for women.

"We are also building up a database about human rights related issues, we can do better and substantial work after having rights database", Dr. Mazari further added.

She reiterated her firm commitment to take all possible measures for the promotion and protection of human rights including the rights of women, children, and minorities in Pakistan.

Minister said protection of human rights was the topmost priority of incumbent government.

She said unlike in Europe, non-Muslim communities in Pakistan have been provided their own laws, in this connection Hindu Divorce and Marriage law already passed.

Christian Divorce bill will be presented in the National Assembly soon after vetting from law ministry.

Talking to them, Shireen Mazari also showed her concerns about the issues and problems which Muslim community and Pakistani Diaspora have been facing in some states of Europe particularly in practicing their religion.

While showing her grave concerns on human rights violation in Kashmir valley, Shireen Mazari further said Pakistan will forcefully raise the Kashmir dispute and expose Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir at every forum.

International Community should come forward and raise voice against worst violations of basic rights in IOK.

We have given the blueprint of conflict resolution model for the solution of this longstanding issue, innocent Kashmiri suffered a lot for attainment plebiscite, she said.

Delegation appreciated the efforts of the government of Pakistan especially the Human Rights Ministry for protection of rights.

Meanwhile, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Rolf Holmboe has also called on Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireen M Mazari and discussed the various human rights related issues