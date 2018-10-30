Tue October 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport


Fakhr-e-Alam recorded a video message when he landed in Japan on Sunday

Pakistani actor Fakh-r-e-Alam has set on his journey to  next stop after being detained at Russian Airport over visa issue.

"#MissionParwaaz update 11am local time. I have just received a new visa. I am now preparing the airplane and ready to go to Petropavovask airport. Thank you to all of my friends, well wishers the Pakistan government and the Russian authorities. The flag continues its journey," he said in a Tweet.

Alam embarked on "Mission Parwaz" under which he intends to visit 32 different spots around the world during 28 days.

The singer and actor got his flying licence in 20015.

He will become the first Pakistani to travel around the globe if his "Mission Parwaz" succeeds.

Actor Faisal Qureshi had posted a message from Fakhr-e-Alam after the latter was taken into custody at Yuzhno Sakhalinsk airport by Russian authorities.

In his message, Alam had appealed to the government of Pakistan for help after which the authorities in Islamabad asked the Pakistani Embassy in Russia to help the singer.

After being released, the singer thanked the government, people of Pakistan and the media for supporting him.

