Sun October 28, 2018
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

China to take care of Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Sports

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Live Cricket Score

DUBAI: After defeating Australia in the second T20 International of the 3-match series, Pakistan will now be looking to edge their rivals and complete a whitewash when they clash in the final game at Dubai International Stadium today.

The match will start at 09:00 pm and The News will cover it live.

On Friday night, Pakistan survived an onslaught by big hitter Glenn Maxwell to win by 11 runs in a last-over finish.

ICC Preview: Coulter-Nile has been impressive with the bat, and that bodes well for Australia. He could go a long way towards adding batting depth to the Australian limited-overs side, and they will hope to see further evidence of his all-round abilities on Sunday. Their bowlers will look to exploit Pakistan's weakness with the bat. Only Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez have made major contributions so far. If Australia can dismiss one of them early, they could restrict Pakistan to an even lower total. Pakistan need their seniors, like Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmed, to guide by example in the middle-order. Lower down, Ashraf, who has been excellent with the ball in his short international career so far, has been less than impressive with the bat. He will want to get into the skin of a true all-rounder.

Maxwell hit a chancy 37-ball 52 with four boundaries and a six but could not score the 23 runs required in the final over as Australia — chasing 148 to win — ended up at 136-8 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan were lifted to 147-6 by Babar Azam (45) and Mohammad Hafeez (40) after Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat.

The hosts had won the first match by 66 runs.

Pakistan’s bowling seems to be getting stronger by the day, with youngsters like Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan coming to the party. Imad Wasim, in particular, has been extra-ordinary. He followed up his four-for in the first game with a miserly spell of 4-1-8-1 in the second.

Meanwhile, Australia need to find a quick-fix to their top-order problems if they are to eke out a consolation victory. Their batting has been an issue, especially on slower wickets. Despite Glenn Maxwell’s 52, Australia still faltered in a modest chase of 147 after the top three managed just 12 runs between them.

After the debacle in the first game, Aaron Finch said he had to shoulder the responsibility for Australia’s failure at the top. However, he was unable to turn things around in the second ODI, falling for a 10-ball 3. D’Arcy Short and Chris Lynn didn’t get past single-digit scores either.

But in the bowling department, Australia have looked solid. Nathan Coulter-Nile, who seemed like the only weak-link in the first game, turned things around completely to take 3-18.

Coulter-Nile has also been impressive with the bat, and that bodes well for the Aussies. He could go a long way towards adding batting depth to the Australian limited-overs side, and they will hope to see further evidence of his all-round abilities on Sunday.

Australia will look to exploit Pakistan’s weakness with the bat. Only Babar and Hafeez have made major contributions so far.

Pakistan need their seniors, like Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmed, to guide by example in the middle-order. Lower down, Faheem Ashraf, who has been excellent with the ball in his short international career so far, has been less than impressive with the bat. He will want to get into the skin of a true all-rounder. The conditions are expected to be warm and dry, but there is a small possibility of showers.

