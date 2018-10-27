Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan

Business

APP
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghan authorities asked to release 2 000 Pak trucks held near Torkham border

PESHAWAR:  All Pakistan Custom Agents Association (APCAA) Vice President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi on Saturday urged the Afghan authorities to release some 2,000 Pakistani trucks and containers being held at Khor Maidan area near Torkham Border in Afghanistan since September 5. 

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also chairman Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Dry Port, in a press statement, said the trucks, which had carried Afghan Transit goods to Afghanistan from Karachi, were held on their way back to Pakistan after unloading the goods on the plea that there was traffic rush on the Pak-Afghan road.

He claimed that those drivers, who paid bribe to the Afghan officials, were allowed to continue their journey.

Zia Sarhadi said holding of trucks by the Afghan authorities was burdening the exporters with extra expenditure of penalty payment to shipping companies and transporters.

The shipping companies allowed free time of some seven to 14 days where a truck took 20 to 30 days to reach Jalalabad from Karachi, he added.

He said besides routine transportation of consignments, the exporters were to pay demurrage of around dollar 120 to 160 per day to the shipping companies and such delay on account of holding of truck by the Afghan authorities caused additional loss to them.

It also caused shortage of trucks and containers in the market, resulting into increase in the fare from Rs 150,000 to Rs. 200,000 per container to Rs 300,000 to Rs. 400,000, he added.

Zia claimed that due to ''unjustified increase'' in expenditure of Good in Transit Trade to Afghanistan (GITA) and Pak Afghan Transit Trade Agreement, around 70 percent of transit trade business had been shifted from Karachi port to Chabahar and Bandar Abbass ports in Iran.

He called for a review of the Transit Trade Agreement to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company
Sadiq Khan tells Barnier bad Brexit deal will hurt EU

Sadiq Khan tells Barnier bad Brexit deal will hurt EU
China leads the way as world´s billionaires get even richer

China leads the way as world´s billionaires get even richer
Pakistan 10th biggest country in Asia for foreign investment

Pakistan 10th biggest country in Asia for foreign investment
Load More load more

Spotlight

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage