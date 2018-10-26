Fri October 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui challenges his removal in SC

ISLAMABAD: Former puisne Islamabad High Court, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who was sacked on the recommendations of Supreme Judicial Council, has challenged his removal in the Supreme Court.

Justice Siddiqui, in the petition filed in the apex court, has stated that he was sacked without following due procedure.

He went on to say, “Inquiry was not conducted over my allegations.”

Justice Shaukat was sacked on October 11 and the Ministry of Law had issued notification of his removal.

Also Read: Justice Shaukat Siddiqui removed as IHC judge, notification issued

Supreme Judicial Council had recommended removal of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui and moved the summary to President Arif Alvi.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had been conducting proceeding in the reference against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui over his speech while addressing the District Bar Rawalpindi.

SJC recommends removal of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

Supreme Judicial Council has recommended removal of Islamabad High Court Judge, Justice Shaukat Siddiqui.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SJC on July 31 had served show-cause notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC, directing him to submit his reply. In pursuance of the Council direction, Justice Siddiqui had submitted his replies before the Council.

