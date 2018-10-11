Justice Shaukat Siddiqui removed as IHC judge, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court puisne Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has been removed from his office with immediate effect.



The Ministry of Law has issued notification of the removal of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui here Thursday.

"Consequent upon proceedings under article 209(5) and recommendations of the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan under article 209 (6) read with article 48 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, the President has been pleased to remove Mr. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Judge, Islamabad High Court from his office with immediate effect," reads the notification.

Earlier today, Supreme Judicial Council had recommended removal of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui and moved the summary to President Arif Alvi.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had been conducting proceeding in the reference against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui over his speech while addressing the District Bar Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SJC on July 31 had served show-cause notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC, directing him to submit his reply. In pursuance of the Council direction, Justice Siddiqui had submitted his replies before the Council.