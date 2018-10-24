Pakistan armed forces extend best wishes to United Nations on 73rd UN Day

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan armed forces have extended best wishes to United Nations on its 73rd UN Day, Inter Services Public Relations said.



According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, "Pakistan to date has contributed over 200,000 troops in 46 UN missions in 28 countries."

The military spokesman also paid rich tribute to the Pakistani peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives for global peace

"We also pay tribute to our 156 peace keepers who sacrificed their lives for global peace," the ISPR said.