Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP extends Pakistan Quarters eviction deadline after violence clash

KARACHI: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has extended the deadline to vacate Pakistan Quarters by three months following a violent clash between police and residents on Wednesday.

At least 16 people, including six police personnel, were injured during the clashes which broke out after residents were asked to vacate Pakistan Quarters.

Scores were also detained as they forced the police to halt the operation.

Heavy contingents of police, including the anti-riot force, were called to break up the protest. Police baton-charged  the protesters and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd .

Later, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail contacted Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who ordered that the operation be halted for three months.

The governor requested the top justice to extend the eviction deadline to find a solution. 

“I have spoken to the chief justice who said that he was concerned about human life and did not want this issue to be resolved by force. I requested the chief justice to halt this and try to resolve this with the federal housing ministry and other institutions. In my opinion, the solution is to provide an alternate place or find another solution with the residents,” Ismail said, according to Geo.

The federal government would find an amicable solution to this issue within three months. “I want to assure the residents of the federal government’s cooperation and request them [residents] to also come forward with solutions.”

Police suspended the eviction operation earlier today after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah telephoned AIG Karachi and expressed anger over the use of force against the residents.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

ECC approves increase in power tariff: sources

ECC approves increase in power tariff: sources
Newly elected KP MPAs take oath

Newly elected KP MPAs take oath
Pakistan rejects baseless allegations regarding Kandahar attack

Pakistan rejects baseless allegations regarding Kandahar attack
Saudi financial deal boosts Pakistani stocks

Saudi financial deal boosts Pakistani stocks
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues

Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot

One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot
Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely
Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water

Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water