CJP extends Pakistan Quarters eviction deadline after violence clash

KARACHI: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has extended the deadline to vacate Pakistan Quarters by three months following a violent clash between police and residents on Wednesday.

At least 16 people, including six police personnel, were injured during the clashes which broke out after residents were asked to vacate Pakistan Quarters.

Scores were also detained as they forced the police to halt the operation.

Heavy contingents of police, including the anti-riot force, were called to break up the protest. Police baton-charged the protesters and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd .



Later, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail contacted Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who ordered that the operation be halted for three months.



The governor requested the top justice to extend the eviction deadline to find a solution.

“I have spoken to the chief justice who said that he was concerned about human life and did not want this issue to be resolved by force. I requested the chief justice to halt this and try to resolve this with the federal housing ministry and other institutions. In my opinion, the solution is to provide an alternate place or find another solution with the residents,” Ismail said, according to Geo.

The federal government would find an amicable solution to this issue within three months. “I want to assure the residents of the federal government’s cooperation and request them [residents] to also come forward with solutions.”

Police suspended the eviction operation earlier today after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah telephoned AIG Karachi and expressed anger over the use of force against the residents.