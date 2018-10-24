Fire erupts at PID building Islamabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: All the staffers were safely evacuated after a fire erupted at the Press Information Department building in the federal capital here on Wednesday.
There was no loss of life reported.
According to TV reports, the blaze started from the sixth floor of the building has now engulfed the whole building.
Four fire tenders are at the site trying to extinguish the blaze.
