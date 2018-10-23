Tue October 23, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Fans had been eagerly waiting for Karan Johar’s talk show, ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 6 to kick off, with bated breath. The famed show opened with notable actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone taking the couch to spill some gossip on Monday.

The show started with a round-up of all the happenings that transpired during the last year in the film industry.

During the show, the two Bollywood divas talked to Karan Johar over a wide range of topics including the fact that Alia is dating Deepika’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

While a lot went on during the show, the centre-piece of the episode was when Deepika was asked about who according to her has the “the dreamiest eyes in Bollywood”.

To this, the Padmaavat starlet gave a swift response: “Fawad Khan”, to which Karan agreed.

While Fawad and Deepika have not done any films together, the two walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in 2016. 

