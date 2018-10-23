Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Fans had been eagerly waiting for Karan Johar’s talk show, ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 6 to kick off, with bated breath. The famed show opened with notable actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone taking the couch to spill some gossip on Monday.



The show started with a round-up of all the happenings that transpired during the last year in the film industry.

During the show, the two Bollywood divas talked to Karan Johar over a wide range of topics including the fact that Alia is dating Deepika’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

While a lot went on during the show, the centre-piece of the episode was when Deepika was asked about who according to her has the “the dreamiest eyes in Bollywood”.

To this, the Padmaavat starlet gave a swift response: “Fawad Khan”, to which Karan agreed.

While Fawad and Deepika have not done any films together, the two walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in 2016.