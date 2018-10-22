PM arrives in Madina Munawara on two day visit of Saudi Arabia

MADINA MUNAWARA: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Monday on the first leg of his two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during which he will attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) being hosted by Riyadh.



The Prime Minister upon arrival in Madina Munawara was received at the airport by Governor Madina Prince Faisal Bin Salman and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Al-Maliki and senior Saudi officials.

Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan and other officials from Pakistan Consulate were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umer, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Minister of State / Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif.

The Prime Minister along with his delegation would pay respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offer Isha prayers and Nawafil.