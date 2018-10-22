Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh governor inaugurates Naya Pakistan Housing Program Sukkur office

SUKKUR: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that  the PTI would deliver on its promises regarding building five million housing units. 

The governor made the comment while inauguratuing Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Center in Sukkur.

“We will deliver on our promise of 5 million homes. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always undertaken those projects which previously seemed impossible. The housing scheme is a dream and we will turn it into reality,” Ismail said.

He asked the people to “immediately report” any mismanagement or complains they may have regarding the housing project.

“The Sindh government should also consider the housing scheme as their own as it for all Sindhis and Pakistanis,” he added. “Everyone should work together for the country’s progress.”

“It will be easy to pay-off loans under the scheme.In the past even when a toilet was made, people’s pictures were plastered but in the housing scheme no one’s picture was used,” he added.

Speaking about the government approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ismail said, “We had no other option. We approached the IMF to pay-off loans and the country is running as per routine.”

The Sindh governor further said, “I do not take a security protocol with me. Officials have their own cars which are part of my convoy.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NAB challenges IHC’s verdict to suspend Avenfield sentences

NAB challenges IHC’s verdict to suspend Avenfield sentences
ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament attack cases till Nov 8

ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament attack cases till Nov 8
Outgoing DG ISI pays farewell call to PM Imran Khan

Outgoing DG ISI pays farewell call to PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia on two-day visit

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia on two-day visit
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding