Sindh governor inaugurates Naya Pakistan Housing Program Sukkur office

SUKKUR: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the PTI would deliver on its promises regarding building five million housing units.

The governor made the comment while inauguratuing Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Center in Sukkur.

“We will deliver on our promise of 5 million homes. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always undertaken those projects which previously seemed impossible. The housing scheme is a dream and we will turn it into reality,” Ismail said.

He asked the people to “immediately report” any mismanagement or complains they may have regarding the housing project.

“The Sindh government should also consider the housing scheme as their own as it for all Sindhis and Pakistanis,” he added. “Everyone should work together for the country’s progress.”

“It will be easy to pay-off loans under the scheme.In the past even when a toilet was made, people’s pictures were plastered but in the housing scheme no one’s picture was used,” he added.

Speaking about the government approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ismail said, “We had no other option. We approached the IMF to pay-off loans and the country is running as per routine.”

The Sindh governor further said, “I do not take a security protocol with me. Officials have their own cars which are part of my convoy.”