Sun October 21, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 21, 2018

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

GUWAHATI, India: Batsman Shimron Hetmyer made 106 as West Indies posted 322 for eight in the first of five one-day internationals against India in Guwahati on Sunday.

The tourists rode on Hetmyer´s 78-ball knock laced with 6 fours and 6 sixes to put up a challenging total after being put into bat first.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets, returning impressive figures of 3-44 from his 10 overs.

