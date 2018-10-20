Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iran wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Iranian Consul General

LAHORE: Consul General of Iran Reza Nazeri has said that Iran wants stronger trade and economic ties with Pakistan, read a press release issued here on Friday.

He stressed the need of barter trade, saying the move should be encouraged as it will be equally beneficial for both the countries.

These views were expressed by Iran Consul General Reza Nazeri while addressing business community at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday. LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal were also present on the occasion.

Iranian Consul General said, "Pakistan and Iran have common borders and cultural bonds and Iran has always tried to strengthen the bilateral relations with its neighbouring countries and Pakistan is its first preference in this regard.

He said that Iranian Consulate would extend full support to the trade delegations.

He said that Iran would also arrange an exhibition of country's products in Punjab province. Pakistan has a distinguished status in milk production and experience of Iran in dairy sector could be beneficial forPakistan, he added.

He said that Iran has great potential in the field of construction and could cooperate with Pakistan in this field and added that both countries should join hands for promotion of tourism sector as Iran and Pakistan have immense potential in this sector.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that the relation of LCCI and Iran consulate requires no introduction as over the years both offices have worked hand in glove with each other.

He appreciated the efforts of Iranian Consul General in creating ease of doing business through frequent direct flights between Pakistan and Iran.

He said that Iranian consulate is facilitating LCCI members through honouring recommendations for granting business visas to them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Ishaq Dar's plea for political asylum in Britain proves he is thief, says Fawad Chaudhry

Ishaq Dar's plea for political asylum in Britain proves he is thief, says Fawad Chaudhry
Qatar's Amir expresses keen desire to work with PM Imran Khan's government

Qatar's Amir expresses keen desire to work with PM Imran Khan's government
Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Load More load more

Spotlight

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia