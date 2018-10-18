Thu October 18, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Painful to see performance of ‘weakest’ Australian team: Shoaib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD: Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar said that it was painful to see the performance of the weaken Australian team playing Pakistan in UAE.

The former bowler famously known as The Rawalpindi Express due to his express pace, took to Twitter on Thursday to recall h0w the mighty Australian teams used to give Pakistan the run for for their money during 1990s.

“Still remember the mighty Australian team playing against Pak back in 1999 giving us run for our money & now it’s really painful to see the performances of weakest Australian team which is not right up there.. Just wondering what happened to rich Australian Cricket culture??” he wrote.

In a second tweet, Akhtar felt that cricket was dying around the world and suggested that ICC raise Test fee to stop players from participating in foreign cricket leagues.

“Don’t you agree that cricket is dying around the world. Just want to know guys what should ICC do to save cricket? How about keeping 100000 dollar fee for a test match so people won’t go to any other leagues & just play test cricket. Your opinion?” he tweeted.


