Wed October 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood

KARACHI: Daughter of Pakistan's revolutionary poet Habib Jalib is compelled to run taxi after stipend of her mother was stopped in 2014.

According to reports, Tahira Habib Jalib is serving as a captain of private taxi service in Lahore to earn their livelihood. The taxi, which she runs was also purchased after getting loan from a private bank.

The monthly stipend of Tahira's mother was Rs25,000, which was stopped in 2014 in the government of Shahbaz Sharif. The government of Punjab used to pay the stipend from the quota of the poets.

Talking to private TV channel, Tahira said, "The stipend as stopped days before my mother's death in 2014."

Tahira went on to say that she does not feel any shame in running the taxi as she is the daughter of Habib Jalib, who never compromised on principles till his death.

She vowed to follow the principles of her father and never compromise on these.

Tahira Habib urged the government to resume the stipend and introduce poor-friendly system so that the poor earn their livelihood without difficulty.

