Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: As per the court orders, Imran Ali, convicted of raping and murdering seven-year-old Zainab and several others, was hanged in the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat today (Wednesday) at 5:30am.

As per details, Imran Ali was executed in the presence of both Magistrate Adil Sarwar and the Zainab's father, Muhammad Ameen as they had arrived early morning at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

An anti-terrorism court judge Sh Sajjad Ahmad on Friday issued black warrants for Imran Ali convicted for the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ameen of Kasur.

Justice Done

Talking to media outside the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, Zainab's father Haji Ameen said he is satisfied that the justice is done as he has witnessed the murderer's execution. However, he lamented the court's decision to dismiss his petition to hang the killer publicly.

He added that the relatives of the convicted did not made any contacts to him or his family in regard with the decision of murderer's execution.

Petition For Public Execution Dismissed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition, filed by Zainab's father Haji Ameen, calling for the public hanging of convicted rapist and murderer Imran Ali.

Zainab's father pleaded with the court that Imran's execution should be made an example of the rapist.

"I hope the president will protect the national interest and allow Imran's public execution," Ameen said.

Last Meeting

Earlier, jail authorities arranged the convict's last meeting with his family, which lasted for about 45 minutes. An ambulance was also present at the scene, accompanied by a brother of the convict as well as two of his friends.

Death Sentence

On February 2, an ATC had awarded death sentence on four counts to Imran Ali, on the charges of kidnapping, rape and brutal murder of Zainab Amin of Kasur after completing the trial in record seven days time.

CCTV footage of girl being led by a suspect was circulated on social media after she went missing.

Abduction

Seven-year-old Zainab Amin was abducted on January 4 from nearby her aunt’s house in Kasur where she was going for learning the Holy Quran. Her body was recovered from a garbage heap near her house on January 9.

FIR

A first information report had been registered against the disappearance of the girl on Jan 5, with the victim's paternal uncle as the complainant in the case. Murder charges were added to the FIR on Jan 9, after the victim's body was recovered. Police confirmed after initial investigation that the girl was strangled.

Autopsy

A postmortem examination suggested she may have been raped before she was strangled to death.

District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Medico Legal Officer told the media that the examination revealed Kasur's Zainab had died of strangulation.

Protests

The murder had sparked country-wide protests, and shutter-down strike in Kasur, mounting pressure on the police to start investigation and arrest the culprit. Two protesters were killed in clashes with police.

Social media

# JusticeforZainab hashtag became a rallying cry after the tragic incident. Police initiated investigation after social media outrage was grown across the country over the perceived inaction.