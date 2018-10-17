Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

World

AFP
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

DR Congo signs $14 bn dam development deal with China, Spain

KINSHASA: The Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday announced a deal with Chinese and Spanish partners for the development of a much-delayed $14 billion hydroelectric project.

The Inga 3 project is part of a major programme to expand hydroelectric dams along the Congo River. It has been on the drawing board for around 30 years but has been repeatedly delayed.

Last year, the DR Congo asked rival consortiums, one led by the Chinese Three Gorges Corporation and another grouped under Spanish construction company ACS -- chaired by Real Madrid football club chairman Florentino Perez -- to join forces and submit a joint bid.

Now a $13.9 billion development agreement has been signed, according to a report released after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The Inga 3 project is expected to complement two ageing power stations built between 1972 and 1982 on the Inga falls of the Congo River 260 kilometres (160 miles) downstream from the capital Kinshasa.

Inga 3 is the first of a six-phase mega-project, according to Kinshasa.

In June 2017 project head Bruno Kapandji said the intention was to begin work on the project this year, adding that it could take up to 11 years to complete.

The Inga 3 dam is expected to generate 4,800 megawatts of power, equivalent to the output of three third-generation nuclear reactors, in a country where less than 10 percent of the population has access to electricity.

South Africa has signed an option to buy power generated by the project, with much of the rest planned for mining groups in Katanga in the south east which suffers from chronic electricity shortages.

"This agreement relates to activities enabling the developer to raise funds to support studies related to this important project," the statement said.

In 2016, the World Bank froze planned disbursements of a $73.1 million grant aimed at funding technical assistance, saying the country had taken the project in a different strategic direction than had been agreed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Palestinians win UN backing to lead developing country bloc

Palestinians win UN backing to lead developing country bloc
US announces sanctions on key Iranian paramilitary force

US announces sanctions on key Iranian paramilitary force
At least seven dead in Morocco train crash

At least seven dead in Morocco train crash
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer at 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer at 65
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Photos & Videos

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral