Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

LAHORE: As per the court orders, Imran Ali, convicted of raping and murdering seven-year-old Zainab and several others, will be hanged in the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat today (Wednesday) at 5:30am.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition, filed by Zainab's father Haji Ameen, calling for the public hanging of convicted rapist and murderer Imran Ali.

Zainab's father pleaded with the court that Imran's execution should be made an example of the rapist.

"I hope the president will protect the national interest and allow Imran's public execution," Ameen said.

As per details, an anti-terrorism court judge Sh Sajjad Ahmad on Friday issued black warrants for Imran Ali convicted for the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Amin of Kasur.

On February 2, an ATC had awarded death sentence on four counts to Imran Ali, on the charges of kidnapping, rape and brutal murder of Zainab Amin of Kasur after completing the trial in record seven days time.

Seven-year-old Zainab Amin was abducted on January 4 from nearby her aunt’s house in Kasur where she was going for learning the Holy Quran. Her body was recovered from a garbage heap near her house on January 9.



The murder had sparked country-wide protests, mounting pressure on the police to start investigation and arrest the culprit.