India shines brightest on Google's interactive #MeToo map

The revolutionary #MeToo movement that started from the United States, swiftly giving voice to courageous women all around the world, is presently at its peak in India, as depicted by Google’s interactive map called Me Too Rising.

The ground-breaking crusade has given power to several women in India in wake of the numerous sexual harassment incidents getting reported, as depicted by a visualization of the movement by Google.

The website launches with a quote by American poet and activist Muriel Rukeyser from 1968 that stands powerfully applicable in this day and age as well: “What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life? The world would split open.”

The interactive Google map was initiated earlier this year in April that shows cities where #MeToo has been the most searched topic as illuminated.

Online users can click on any location to learn the top trending stories from that place regarding the matter.