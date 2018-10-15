Punjab home secretary summoned as Zainab’s father seeks convict’s public execution

The Lahore High Court on Monday heard a petition seeking public execution of serial killer and rapist Imran Ali.

The petition, filed by Zainab's father Haji Ameen, has made provincial home secretary, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi, and convict Imran the respondents.

A two-member bench of the high court, including Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, heard the petition.

Ameen’s counsel Ishtiaq Chaudhry maintained the stance that the convict was a serial killer.

Zainab's father pleaded with the court that Imran's execution should be made an example of the rapist.

"I hope the president will protect the national interest and allow Imran's public execution," Ameen said.

The high court issued a notice to the Punjab home secretary to appear before the court on October 16 (tomorrow).

Imran, who was awarded 21 death sentences in the case, is awaiting execution on October 17 at the Central Jail in Lahore.