Economy cannot be fixed by hurling expletives: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said that Pakistan’s ailing economy cannot be fixed by hurling expletives.

“The government has announced a failed economic policy. Our national debt has increased owing to the rise in dollar's value," Shah told media persons at Sukkur on Monday.

"Fear and uncertainty have gripped the nation regarding the dismal state of economy. The issue of the economy is the country's issue and not one between PTI and political parties,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Shah said, "It is a drama and beyond understanding. It will be a bigger mistake than the Ashiana Housing scheme."

"How will a man who earns Rs3,000 pay back a loan of Rs1.5 million?" he asked.

Further, Shah said, "On one hand they are talking about making millions of houses but on the other they are razing houses and making millions homeless."

To a question, he said that opposition parties were prepared for talks with the government before the sudden arrest of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

"We were ready to accept all of government's terms, but the opposition leader was abruptly arrested," the PPP leader said while addressing the media in Sukkur.

"Pressure is exerted through National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Federal Board of Revenue," he alleged.