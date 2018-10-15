Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
White-collar crime

White-collar crime

Sports

REUTERS
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICC charges Jayasuriya under anti-corruption code

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka batting great Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code, the world governing body said on Monday.

The former captain and explosive opening batsman has refused to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the ICC’s anti-corruption unit (ACU), the ICC said in a statement.

The 49-year-old has also been charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to anti-corruption investigation.

“Mr Jayasuriya has 14 days from 15 October 2018 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage,” the ICC statement said.

Last year, the Jayasuriya-led selection panel resigned en masse following protests over Sri Lanka’s slump in form.

Jayasuriya played 110 tests, scoring 6,973 runs with 14 hundreds before his retirement in 2007 but it was in the shorter form of cricket that he really stamped his name on the game.

Forming a formidable opening partnership with wicketkeeper-natsman Romesh Kaluwitharana, Jayasuriya was a key member of Sri Lanka’s breakthrough 50-over World Cup triumph in 1996.

A natural at the Twenty20 format that emerged near the end of his playing days, Jayasuriya continued batting until 2012 when he moved into politics.

Earlier this month, the ICC said the ACU was investigating serious allegations of corruption in Sri Lankan cricket and has provided a detailed briefing to the country’s president, prime minister and sports minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Australia target first Asia series win since 2011 - Paine

Australia target first Asia series win since 2011 - Paine
Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Maradona says Messi is not a leader for Argentina

Maradona says Messi is not a leader for Argentina
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee
Load More load more

Spotlight

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official
Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down