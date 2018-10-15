Mon October 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Minister announces new nursing university worth Rs10bn

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani announced to launch a nursing university in Pakistan on Monday to focus on the country’s hygiene and health situation.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader had taken to Twitter to share the upcoming government project to improve the nursing field in the country.

He stated further that the project will be worth Rs10 billion with its foundations laid out as per the vision and prospects of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, stressing on the country’s hygiene and health issues, Kiani urged the citizens to understand that turning the country into a safe and healthy space is a collective and communal responsibility.

“Over the next few months, we are constructing a nursing university which will be a ten billion project that will work to develop the nursing field. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, hygiene and sanitation are our foremost priority. It is our shared responsibility to make strong reforms for a healthier and safer Pakistan,” read his tweet. 


