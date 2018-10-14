Sun October 14, 2018
Damned before trial

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 14, 2018

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed a system for online voting for overseas Pakistanis which is being used for the first time in by-election 2018.

Online voting portal

A total of 370 candidates are in the electoral arena for 35 constituencies of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, as voters in these constituencies will exercise their right to vote today while over 7,000 overseas Pakistanis are also expected to take part in the poll process through I-voting.

These voters can cast vote according to Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The commission has directed those overseas Pakistanis, who may not have yet received voting password, to contact the control room at 0092512778899. The registered voters will not be able to cast their votes without a password. The Election Commission has issued passwords to the registered 7,364 overseas Pakistanis, who fall in these 35 constituencies.

Step by step guide to cast vote through I-voting system:

Who is eligibile for iVoting?

> Possess National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistani (NICOP)

> Possess Pakistan Machine Readable Passport (MRP)

> Are a Registered voter in the below mentioned constituencies


