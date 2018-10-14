By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed a system for online voting for overseas Pakistanis which is being used for the first time in by-election 2018.



Online voting portal



A total of 370 candidates are in the electoral arena for 35 constituencies of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, as voters in these constituencies will exercise their right to vote today while over 7,000 overseas Pakistanis are also expected to take part in the poll process through I-voting.



These voters can cast vote according to Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The commission has directed those overseas Pakistanis, who may not have yet received voting password, to contact the control room at 0092512778899. The registered voters will not be able to cast their votes without a password. The Election Commission has issued passwords to the registered 7,364 overseas Pakistanis, who fall in these 35 constituencies.

Step by step guide to cast vote through I-voting system:

Who is eligibile for iVoting?

> Possess National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistani (NICOP)

> Possess Pakistan Machine Readable Passport (MRP)

> Are a Registered voter in the below mentioned constituencies



