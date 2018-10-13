Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Railways set to launch 10 more trains by year end

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is all set to introduce  10 new passenger trains by the end of this year to facilitate the travelers in various parts of the country besides bringing revenue to the department.

The decision was taken on the directives of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed under present government''s 100-days plan, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that the Pakistan Railways had already inaugurated the operations of three passenger trains including Mianwali Railcar, Rawalpindi Express and Faisalabad non-stop trains during previous month.

"Three more trains including Mohenjodaro Express, Rohi Express in Sindh and a train for low income people from Karachi to Peshawar will also be launched soon," he said.

The official said that Mohnjodaro Express and Rohi Express trains are likely to hit the track by October 16, adding that Pakistan Railways was also planning to increase the number of freight trains from 10 to 15. He said the minister had ordered all the reservation offices across the country to remain open till midnight (12:00 a.m.) to facilitate the passengers.

In the next phase, the reservation offices would remain open round the clock.

Regarding the response about new passenger trains, the official said that new trains were receiving good response and around average 600 passengers were travelling in these trains.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Govt to form commission to fix responsibility for financial woes

Govt to form commission to fix responsibility for financial woes
KP Archaeology Department books two men for demolishing historic building

KP Archaeology Department books two men for demolishing historic building
President urges people govt to joint 'Clean and Green Pakistan' drive

President urges people govt to joint 'Clean and Green Pakistan' drive
Govt to launch parliamentary commission to name those behind economic crisis

Govt to launch parliamentary commission to name those behind economic crisis
Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed