Fri October 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

CJP takes notice of encroachment over property of Hindu Community in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of alleged illegal encroachment over the properties belonging to Hindu community in Sindh.

The notice was taken on a video of Prof. Dr. Bhagwan Devi w/o Prof. Dr. Baghwan Das viral on social media, alleging that her lands and properties are being encroached by land mafia by force.

Bogus power of attorneys are being prepared in the upper Sindh, due to which the Hindus feel insecure, said a press release.

Many Hindus are leaving and migrating to other countries and many others are preparing to sell their properties and leave, the lady professor stated in the video.

She further alleged that the federal and provincial governments are reluctant to take action in this regard.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has fixed the case for hearing on 18.10.2018 with notice issued to Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Sindh, Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad, Secretary Human Rights Islamabad, Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Minority Affairs Department, Government of Sindh and Commissioner Larakana Division to appear before court.

