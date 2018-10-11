Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

World

REUTERS
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cyclone Titli kills five in eastern India, leaves thousands without power

BHUBANESWAR, India: A cyclone slammed into India’s eastern seaboard on Thursday, killing at least five people, destroying huts, uprooting trees, snapping telephone poles and power lines and leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity.

Strong gusts caused a storm surge with waters inundating low-lying areas in the eastern states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and the winds, on par with a Category 2 hurricane, wreaked havoc on infrastructure, blocking roads and hampering emergency work.

“Five people died due to falling trees and a wall collapse,” Disaster Management Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh D. Varaprasad told Reuters, adding drinking water shortages were a concern in many places due to electricity failure and generator outages.

Tropical cyclone “Titli,” with gusts of up to 165 kph (100 mph), made landfall in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

“We fear that 6,000 to 7,000 electricity poles may have been uprooted,” K. Dhananjaya Reddy, district administrative chief of Srikakulam, told Reuters. “Around 400,000 to 500,000 people are now without electricity.”

TV footage showed massive waves, tin roofs of several houses being blown away and trees toppled over.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said so far there had been no reports of casualties in the state.

“There has been preparation at all levels within the state,” Sethi told Reuters, adding that it had used social media to keep people informed.

“There have been large number of WhatsApp groups working at different levels and they help,” he said, adding the state also experimented with a early warning dissemination system, warning those near the coast through sirens and voice broadcasts.

“Television channels, along with radio stations, also helped to spread messages,” he said.

Officials in Odisha evacuated over 300,000 people, suspended operations at the port of Paradip and cancelled many trains and flights on Wednesday.

The Odisha Chief Minister’s office in a tweet on Wednesday said schools and colleges across the state would remain closed for the week.

“Operations at Paradip have been suspended and all ships have been shifted to deep sea,” said the Deputy Conservator of Paradip Port, Captain A.K. Mohapatra.

The Bay of Bengal often witnesses cyclones at this time of year, with some causing widespread death and destruction. Odisha was hit last month by a low-intensity storm.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Africa´s youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania

Africa´s youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania
Pentagon grounds global fleet of F-35s after crash

Pentagon grounds global fleet of F-35s after crash
Big Tobacco cries foul after hard-line UN treaty

Big Tobacco cries foul after hard-line UN treaty
Lebanon newspaper goes blank to protest political crisis

Lebanon newspaper goes blank to protest political crisis
Load More load more

Spotlight

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement