Armed assailants tried to barge into BNP chief Akhtar Mengal's residence

QUETTA: Unidentified armed assailants tried to barge the residence of Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Akhtar Mengal in Wadh, a town in the Khuzdar District of Balochistan.



BNP chief took to Twitter to share the news, saying "There has been an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Mengal residence in Wadh. Men tried to barge inside with grenades and weapons but were stopped by security."

Mengal added that there were plenty of these threats from cowards before, adding "let me just make it clear that nothing scares me except Allah."



