Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

World

REUTERS
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghan officials get 20 years for handing secrets to Pakistan

KABUL: Two Afghan military officials were jailed for 20 years after a two-year trial for sharing state secrets with Pakistan, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The sentence highlights a long-standing belief between Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan that the other country does not adequately prevent cross-border militant attacks.

Shah Mohammad and Nazirullah were arrested in 2016.

They pleaded not guilty but eventually "confessed to their crime" before the military court in the eastern city of Jalalabad, officials said.

"Each of them has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the primary court," said Najiburrahman Nadim, a military prosecutor.

Nadim said the accused had shared secret information about attacks and bomb blasts.

A defence lawyer representing the two army officials rejected the court´s verdict, which was delivered on Tuesday. "My clients were beaten during the investigations and they were forced to confess.

We don´t accept the decision and we will appeal," said Toryalai Muqanen.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Maldives strongman challenges election defeat

Maldives strongman challenges election defeat
Mental health crisis could cost the world $16 trillion by 2030

Mental health crisis could cost the world $16 trillion by 2030
´Just say no´ to drug legalisation: WHO chief

´Just say no´ to drug legalisation: WHO chief
PCB writes back to ICC over Pak-India cricket series

PCB writes back to ICC over Pak-India cricket series
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing

Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone