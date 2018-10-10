Traffic police in action against commuters going wrong way

KARACHI: Traffic police on Tuesday launched a crackdown against the commuters travailing on the wrong side of the road. At least 100 people were arrested in the port city on Tuesday, who were later released after short detention.

As per reports, the police have began taking action against people travailing on the wrong side of the road. More than 6,000 commuters were challaned and over Rs930,000 was fined in total during Tuesday's action.

The crackdown began after AIG Shaikh ordered that commuters traveling wrong-way be arrested and their vehicles seized.



Ensuring implementation of traffic rules and regulations, two police officials were also caught as part of the action.



The arrests were being made under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Pakistan Penal Code.



According to officials, the action against wrong-way goers was started in all areas after the Karachi police chief issued directions to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations.

Later all the violators were released after seeking assurance that they will never violate [the] law again.