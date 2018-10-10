Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Govt decides to approach IMF

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Traffic police in action against commuters going wrong way

KARACHI: Traffic police on Tuesday  launched a crackdown against the commuters travailing on the wrong side of the road. At least 100 people were arrested in the port city  on Tuesday, who were later  released after short detention.

As per reports, the police have began taking action against people travailing on the wrong side of the road. More than  6,000 commuters were challaned  and  over Rs930,000 was fined in total during Tuesday's action.

The crackdown began after AIG Shaikh ordered that commuters traveling wrong-way be arrested and their vehicles seized.

Ensuring implementation of traffic rules and regulations, two police officials  were also caught as part of the action.

The arrests were being made under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to officials, the action against wrong-way goers was started in all areas after the Karachi police chief issued directions to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations.

Later all the violators were released after seeking assurance that they will never violate [the] law again.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pak Navy ship visits Aksaz to participate in exercises

Pak Navy ship visits Aksaz to participate in exercises
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
PM urges bureaucracy to step up performance

PM urges bureaucracy to step up performance
PM Imran Khan appreciates minorities for education, health services

PM Imran Khan appreciates minorities for education, health services
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong

Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape