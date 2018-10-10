Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

Sports

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

KARACHI: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Tuesday night  raided an office belonging to Anwar Majeed's sugar mills near  Hockey Stadium in Karachi  and confiscated the record.

According to media reports, the raid was conducted after revelations made by Anwar Majeed during the FIA interrogation pertaining  money laundering case.

The FIA is investigating dozens of people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were also arrested by the FIA in August.

On Saturday, a local court in Karachi extended the physical remand of Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed. FIA had presented Abdul Ghani Majeed before additional district and sessions


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Women T20 Super League

Nadal, Djokovic to play in Saudi Arabia

Jelena dumped out of HK Open

Sindh seize trophy in junior swim meet
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong

Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape