NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

KARACHI: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Tuesday night raided an office belonging to Anwar Majeed's sugar mills near Hockey Stadium in Karachi and confiscated the record.

According to media reports, the raid was conducted after revelations made by Anwar Majeed during the FIA interrogation pertaining money laundering case.

The FIA is investigating dozens of people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were also arrested by the FIA in August.

On Saturday, a local court in Karachi extended the physical remand of Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed. FIA had presented Abdul Ghani Majeed before additional district and sessions



