Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong

Today marks the six year anniversary of the attack on Pakistan’s activist for female education Malala Yousafzai in Swat, 2012.



The youngest Nobel Laureate’s struggle and strength to stand back up on her feet after returning from a near-death experience, was lauded by her father Ziauddin Yousafzai on Twitter who went on to express his pride and joy at watching his daughter bringing a remarkable change in the lives of many.

“On 9 Oct 2012 @Malala was targeted by Taliban for raising her voice for Girl's education. Today I’m so grateful that she is getting her own edu.& fighting for edu.of 130million out of school girls.Hope to see a world where every girl can complete her education &choose her future,” read his tweet.

The activist, 15, at the time had endured an assassination attempt by Taliban gunmen on October 9 2012 in Swat District along with her two friends, as they were returning home in their school bus.

Following the attack, Malala had gone on to become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize Laureate in 2014.

She is presently studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall and is striving to make education accessible for all those denied the right.