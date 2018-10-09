Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

The Bangladesh model

Experienced incompetence?

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong

Today marks the six year anniversary of the attack on Pakistan’s activist for female education Malala Yousafzai in Swat, 2012.

The youngest Nobel Laureate’s struggle and strength to stand back up on her feet after returning from a near-death experience, was lauded by her father Ziauddin Yousafzai on Twitter who went on to express his pride and joy at watching his daughter bringing a remarkable change in the lives of many.

“On 9 Oct 2012 @Malala was targeted by Taliban for raising her voice for Girl's education. Today I’m so grateful that she is getting her own edu.& fighting for edu.of 130million out of school girls.Hope to see a world where every girl can complete her education &choose her future,” read his tweet.

The activist, 15, at the time had endured an assassination attempt by Taliban gunmen on October 9 2012 in Swat District along with her two friends, as they were returning home in their school bus.

Following the attack, Malala had gone on to become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize Laureate in 2014.

She is presently studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall and is striving to make education accessible for all those denied the right.  

