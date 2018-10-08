Italian Air Chief visits PAF Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Enzo VECCIARELLI, Chief of Staff, Italian Air Force visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Headquarters today.

A smartly turned out contingent of the PAF presented him the Guard of Honour.

Italian Air Chief paid homage to the martyrs of the PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

During the call on to Air chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, the Italian Air Chief appreciated the sound professionalism and high morale of the PAF personnel.

The PAF Air chief said that both air forces would further deepen exchanges and enhance ties on various fields of mutual interests.