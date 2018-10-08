Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Change

Change
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

World

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Italian Air Chief visits PAF Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Enzo VECCIARELLI, Chief of Staff, Italian Air Force visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Headquarters today.

A smartly turned out contingent of the PAF presented him the Guard of Honour.

Italian Air Chief paid homage to the martyrs of the PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

During the call on to Air chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, the Italian Air Chief appreciated the sound professionalism and high morale of the PAF personnel.

The PAF Air chief said that both air forces would further deepen exchanges and enhance ties on various fields of mutual interests.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Germany steps up migrant deportations to North Africa

Germany steps up migrant deportations to North Africa
China tells Pompeo US must stop 'misguided actions'

China tells Pompeo US must stop 'misguided actions'
Iran has 'unclean hands' in world court battle, US says

Iran has 'unclean hands' in world court battle, US says
Egypt army says 52 suspected jihadists killed in Sinai

Egypt army says 52 suspected jihadists killed in Sinai
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl

Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl
Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro