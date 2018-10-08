Clean Green Pakistan: PM Imran's cleanliness drive begins

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated a cleanliness drive on Monday throughout the country titled Clean Green Pakistan.

The Prime Minister during the inaugural address of the government’s initiative stated that the mission targets to modify the outlooks around the country.

"Islamabad's slums have turned into garbage dumps while clean water springs have become sewage drains. If we resolve to change things, every problem can be solved," he stated.

Claiming that a resolution to problems prevalent is unmanageable without the support of the citizens and underlining the significance of children’s participation in the drive, PM Imran said: “We will reiterate the importance of keeping the country clean to our children."

Moreover he stated that a cleanliness competition will be set off on a tehsil level adding that garbage disposal sites will be targeted to convert in villages and tehsils.

He stated further, “The government, civil society, and students will participate in this initiative. We will also appoint ambassadors of Clean Green Pakistan.”

PM Imran also added that as the initiative grows and brings about significant changes all around, more people will get encouraged to join the campaign.

"We will request prayer leaders in mosques to appeal to the people to take part in the cleanliness drive," he stated further.

"We will eradicate the deficit of toilets in the country by 2023,” while also stating that petrol and gas stations have also been issued orders to maintain sanitation and cleanliness in toilets.

Furthermore, PM Khan also shed light on the possible employment opportunities that will be created through the operation saying: “We will use the services of the youth to monitor the initiative's progress.”