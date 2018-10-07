Sacked PVT workers detained over protest outside PM’s Lahore residence

LAHORE: Police rounded up sacked workers of Punjab Vocational Training for protesting in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Lahore residence.

The protest was held as Prime Minister Khan arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit.

According to Geo, dismissed staff of the Punjab Vocational Training were demonstrating ahead of the premier's arrival in the city.

On the other hand, PM Imran has summoned a meeting of the National Assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab later today.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He will be briefed on the Clean and Green Punjab project, local government system, and task forces for the health and education sectors.