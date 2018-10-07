Sun October 07, 2018
October 7, 2018

Hamza meets Nawaz after Shehbaz’s arrest in Ashiyana scam

Nawaz Sharif to chair PML-N meeting to discuss Shehbaz Sharif arrest, says Hamza Shahbaz.

LAHORE: Hamza Shahbaz met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence to discuss the situation arising out after the arrest of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiyana Housing scandal.

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

An accountability court on Saturday granted 10-day physical remand of the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing scam.

After Wali Khan: Shahbaz first opposition leader who faces arrest

The NAB arrested the PML-N president in Rs14-billion housing scandal on Friday. He had been summoned to Bureau’s Lahore office in connection with Saaf Pani company investigation, but was arrested in housing scam.

Opposition parties have condemned the arrest and has termed it as political revenge. The PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah said the arrest is the contempt of parliament.

In his reaction, Khursheed said the government is taking such steps after the failure in implementing its 100-day programme. He said parliament must be taken into the confidence about political cases and this kind of arrest only shows political victimisation,” he said.

