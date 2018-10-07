Husband allegedly kills wife, son over 'honor' in Kabirwala

KABIRWALA: A woman and her son were reportedly killed by her husband over ‘honor’ in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the man, a resident of Mahni Sial area and identified as Shaukat Ali, had murdered his wife and 11-year-old son with a sharp weapon.

Moreover, the man’s daughter Maryam, 20, was found to be critically wounded following the attack on the family members.

The man was taken into custody after the incident was reported. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.