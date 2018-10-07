PM Imran to hold meeting with Punjab CM in Lahore visit

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are scheduled to meet on Sunday upon the premier’s visit to Lahore.

PM Khan is expected to reach the provincial capital at 12:30pm today where he will meet with Chief Minister Usman Buzadar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar among other official dignitaries.

A meeting of National Assembly members from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also been convened for by the PM which will be held later in the day.

Furthermore, a briefing on 'Clean and Green Punjab' project will also be given to the prime minister.