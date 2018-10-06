Sat October 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

PM Khan promises CPEC review to address Balochistan’s grievances

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan promised that his government would review China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) pact to address the reservations of Balochistan.

"Centre will work with Balochistan as a partner," Khan said during his meeting with members of the Balochistan cabinet in Quetta. "We will not make any such promise for which we may have to excuse later on."

Noting that the country was currently facing financial issues, the prime minister said, "We hope that we will soon get rid of this difficulty."

He blamed the country’s financial woes to massive borrowing by the previous governments.

Pakistan's progress was linked with development of Balochistan, he said.

PM Khan said the completion of Kachhi canal would bring an agricultural revolution in Balochistan. Of the 363-km long canal starting from Taunsa Barrage at Indus River, 281 km lies in Punjab and 80 km in Balochistan.

Later, addressing the gathering, he urged the Balochistan government to introduce a new local government system to take the development to village level.

“If money is not given to elected village council, there can be no progress. Balohcistan is a huge province by area and it is impossible even for a mayor to deliver without the support of elected village councils,” he said.

Khan singled out corruption as one of the biggest problems being faced by the country.

“When we carry out corruption, not only we launder money abroad, we also destroy state institutions in the process,” he said.

He said that there was need to introduce tough anti-corruption laws to check the menace. “Had NFC money given to people, situation would not have been so dismal in the province,” he said .

The prime minister, however, express his pleasure at the seriousness demonstrated by the Balochistan government to deal with the challenges. 

